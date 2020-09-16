Schlagzeilen Revue 16.09.2020

Sehen Sie hier die Titelblätter diverser aktueller Print-Medien.

extradienst-logo

Frech im Karneval

Frech im Karneval

Business woman shouting loud through megaphone

Thinking of something to write down

Rock festival

BIG ZAVIDOVO, RUSSIA - JULY 5: People cheering at open-air rock festival "Nashestvie" on July 5, 2014 in Big Zavidovo, Russia. "Nashestvie" is the biggest rock festival in Russia, more 200000 visitors

putz1

Eva Hubacek, Andrea Köstler und Lisa Pernkopf

EUP

Die Neuzugänge Eva Hubacek, Andrea Köstler und Lisa Pernkopf
5 Menschen am Schiff

Arosa

Namen der abgebildeten Personen bzw. Örtlichkeit

 

 

 

/

STORYS

Facebook will klimaneutral werden

Plattform richtet Informations-Bereich zum Klimawandel ein.
© Burger King/TBWA Helsinki
,

Burger King macht McDonald’s Liebeserklärung

In Finnland gab es anlässlich der Helsinki Pride Week eine Sonderkampagne.

Die wirksamsten Out-of-Home-Kampagnen

Epamedia kürt die Impact-Jahressieger.

Microsoft scheitert mit TikTok Übernahme

Mit Oracle als Partner soll Verkauf umgangen werden.
© ORF-Enterprise
,

ORF-Awards gehen in die nächste Runde

Erstmals können auch Mobile- und Video-Werbemittel eingereicht werden.
© Martina Berger
,

PRVA vergab den BEST PRactice Award 2020

Die Auszeichnung zeigt den hohen Stellenwert der internen Kommunikation und der Digitalisierung.
© BKA/Christopher Dunker
,

Papageno-Medienpreis 2020 vergeben

Ursula Theiretzbacher gewinnt die Auszeichnung für ihre suizidpräventive Berichterstattung.

Sky und R9-Gruppe starten Kooperation

Das Sky Fußball-Format „Dein Verein“ erreicht ab sofort noch mehr Fans.

TikTok-Verkauf könnte sich in Länge ziehen

Neue chinesische Auflagen machen die Verhandlungen komplizierter
© ORF/Roman Zach-Kiesling
,

ORF-TVthek erweitert Angebot in ÖBB-Zügen

Themenschwerpunkte sind Klimaschutz, Nachhaltigkeit und die ORF-Aktion „Mutter Erde“.
© ORF Enterprise

Beatrice Cox-Riesenfelder verlässt ORF

23 Jahre lang war sie im österreichischen Staatsfunk tätig.

