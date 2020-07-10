Schlagzeilen Revue 10.07.2020

Sehen Sie hier die Titelblätter diverser aktueller Print-Medien.

Wiener Zeitung – Regierung will „Corona-Ampel“

Vorarlberger Nachrichten – Coronavirus lässt Sterberate steigen

Tiroler Tageszeitung – Ampel gegen neuen Lockdown

Der Standard – Corona-Strafen werden zum Fall für die Höchstrichter

Salzburger Nachrichten – Dringende Reisewarnung für Westbalkan

Die Presse – Wirecard: Delikate Spur zur FPÖ

Österreich – Heute heißester Tag des Jahres

OÖ Nachrichten – Bund mobilisiert Heer und Polizei gegen Corona

Kurier – Baywatch 2020

Kronen Zeitung – Scharfe Kontrolle der Quarantäne

Kleine Zeitung – Ein Sommer mit vielen Hausaufgaben

Heute – Saft wurde zu Vitamin-Bombe!

 

 

 

Instagram lässt User Kommentare anpinnen

Bis zu drei Beiträge können an der Spitze landen - Konversation soll positiver werden.

"Liebes'gschichten" erreichte über 1 Mio. Zuseher

Auftakt der Neuauflage von Nina Horowitz.
© Reinhard Wagenhofer/Lichtstark

Sodexo Austria hat neuen Head of Brand

Elisabeth Dock verantwortet sämtliche österreichische Kommunikationsaktivitäten des Unternehmens.

Neuer Obmann der Fachgruppe Werbung

André Reininger und Marco Schreuder wurden zu Obmann-Stellvertretern gewählt.
© Pixabay

Checkliste zur Sondermedienförderung

Förderungswürdig sind nur bestimmte Zeitungen und Zeitschriften.
© Coca-Cola HBC Österreich
,

Sales-Expertinnen bei Coca-Cola HBC Österreich

Der Getränkehersteller legt den Verkauf seiner Produkte in weibliche Hände.
© Caritas/Stephanie J. Steindl
,

Prälat-Leopold-Ungar-JournalistInnenpreis 2020

Die Einreichfrist für den Award läuft bis Ende August.

USA prüfen Verbot Apps aus China wie TikTok

Besorgnis im Umgang mit Nutzerdaten.
© Mily Sytka
,

Neue Magenta-Kampagne auf Fassade des SO/ Vienna

Doc-LX inszeniert die Werbung für den Telekommunikationsanbieter.
© www.handelsblatt.com
,

Handelsblatt bekommt Relaunch

Die deutsche Wirtschaftszeitung erhält den Schwerpunkt Technologie und Innovationen.
© Clemens Fabry

Julia Ortner kehrt zum ORF zurück

Die Vorarlbergerin wird das Team des Polit-Magazins „Report“ verstärken.
© Pixabay

Jan Gorfer übernimmt Leitung von Plan.Net

Der Marketing-Experte will die Digitalagentur der Wien Nord Serviceplan Gruppe neupositionieren.

