Aus für TV-Show „Keeping Up with the Kardashians“

Nach 14 Jahren: Letzte Staffel soll 2021 ausgestrahlt werden.
Die erfolgreiche Reality-Show „Keeping Up With The Kardashians“ um den Kardashian-Jenner-Clan geht nach 14 Jahren zu Ende. Die letzte Staffel soll Anfang 2021 ausgestrahlt werden, wie Reality-TV-Star Kim Kardashian (39) am Dienstagnachmittag (Ortszeit) auf Instagram bekannt gab.
„Schweren Herzens haben wir als Familie die schwierige Entscheidung getroffen, uns von ‚Keeping Up with the Kardashians‘ zu verabschieden“, teilte die vierfache Mutter und Ehefrau von Rapper Kanye West mit.
Sie seien ihren Fans für die langjährige Treue während 20 Staffeln sehr dankbar, betonte Kardashian. Die Zuschauer hätten durch gute und schlechte Zeiten, viele Beziehungen und Kinder und durch Glück und Tränen zu ihnen gehalten.
In der seit 2007 ausgestrahlten Sendung gewährte die Kardashian-Jenner-Großfamilie aus Los Angeles Einblick in ihr Leben. In der Show jammerten sie über Liebesprobleme, gaben Schwangerschaften bekannt oder prahlten mit ihren Errungenschaften als Models und Geschäftsleute. Neben Kim und ihren Geschwistern Kourtney, Khloé und Robert Kardashian wirkten auch ihre Halbschwestern Kendall und Kylie Jenner mit, ebenso wie deren Mutter Kris Jenner samt ihrem Ex-Mann, dem früheren olympischen Zehnkämpfer Bruce Jenner, der seit 2015 als Frau lebt und sich den Namen Caitlyn gegeben hat.
To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim
APA/Red